Robert "Bob" F. Vorbroker, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda.
He was born January 23, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Clifford and Catherine (Lorenz) Vorbroker. Bob was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of several fraternal organizations. He was a dedicated employee of Wal-Mart for 13 years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Dianne (Gofrank) Vorbroker; a son, Robert J. Vorbroker; a daughter, Sharon (husband-Richard) Hodder; two grandchildren, Bridgette and Michael Brozovic.
Interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be later at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation ww5.komen.org
or a favorite charity
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.