Filler, Robert (Bob)
Robert Filler, 89, of Rotonda West, Fla., lived a fulfilling life and passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. He was born in Passaic, N.J., on September 10, 1930, to the late Elsa and Michael Filler. He graduated from Garfield (N.J.) High School and from Newark College of Engineering. A veteran of the US Navy. He worked and retired from PS&G after a distinguished career. Spending time with family and friends was always a priority and Bob always had a meal and drink ready to share with anyone who stopped by for a visit. He was also an avid golfer who spent much of his early retirement on the greens. His is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria, children Patricia Dalton (Keith), Robert and Richard (Beth), grandchildren Jaime, Kimberly (Garette), Christopher, Kate (Nick) and Grace and great grandchildren Dalton, Emerson and JR. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the Moore family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.