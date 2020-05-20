Robert Francis Doyle, 86, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on May 11, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Fla.Mr. Doyle was born on July 14, 1933, in Watertown, Mass., to Mabel and Joseph Doyle.Robert's career was spent working for the United Steelworkers of America and the United Furniture Workers of America. He excelled at his job and was able to help many union workers maintain their jobs.In his free time Mr. Doyle enjoyed many sports, including golf, baseball, swimming, and bowling, to name a few. He also enjoyed gardening and developed quite the green thumb over time.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois K. (Pfleger). He was devoted to his four daughters, Janet and Raymond Bousquet of N.J., Barbara Beaton and John Harris of Marshfield, Mass., Robin Marotta and Marty Blubaugh of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Denise Doyle and Ivan Resto of Forest, Va.Mr. Doyle was the proud grandfather to Theresa Marie, Joseph, Thomas, Mathew, Arianna, Darienne and Jennifer, as well as, great-grandfather to Layla, Nicholas, Milo, Dylan, Hayden, and Makenna. Robert also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parent's, eight brothers and sisters, and his grandson Thomas.Mr. Doyle's family feels his life was too short, but they also understand that the quality of his existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which he lived.Due to the present world conditions the family plans to hold a Memorial service at a later date.Donations may be made in Mr. Doyle's name to:orTo the Moon and BackPO Box 1078Plymouth, Ma. 02360