Robert Franklin Freeman, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
Robert was born May 7, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Karl and Jessie Freeman. He was a retired mechanic for Rolls Royce, Inc. and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989 from Holiday, Florida. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor transporting troops and supplies on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack
He is survived by his loving family, a step-son, John J. (Loretta) Henson of Port Charlotte; a step-daughter, Bonnie (Paul) Venezia of Huntsville, AL; and 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola B. Freeman who died in 2013; and two step-sons, James Henson and Keith Henson.
Memorial services with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard will be held Saturday 2:00 PM December 7, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Inurnment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or www.tidewellhospice.org
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.