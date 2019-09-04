|
Robert Gordon Reynolds died on 31 August after living a fine life. His roots began in Auburndale, Florida as the son of Erma and Bob Taylor Reynolds. He shared his childhood years with his dear sister, Eleanor Henderson. Gordon learned to love life in the groves, hunting and fishing with his father and friends. He attended Choate boarding school in CT for three years, but returned to graduate from Auburndale High School. His college life began as a Florida Gator at UF but was interrupted by serving four years in the US Navy in the Pacific basin. He returned to attend and graduate from Florida Southern in 1958.
One day on campus he looked across the yard and told his cousin, "There is the gal I'm going to marry!" Gordon went to the gal's dorm and introduced himself. Soon after, he married his love at first sight, Marilyn Culver. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage, serving as an inspiration to their five children.
Gordon was an inventor, an artist, an outdoors man, and pilot. Right after graduation he began his career as a boat builder through his company, Hurricane Harbor. David "Straycat" Laviolette of Airboating magazine called Gordon the "Henry Ford of Airboats!" The Aircat Airboat was known as the best of the best. It was selected by the US Army for use in the Vietnam war. The Green Berets made Gordon an honorary member after he personally went to Vietnam to train the soldiers how to use, maintain, and repair their Aircats in the war zones. His airboats went around the world to help people get to places where other machines just would not do. After selling his airboat patents, he went on to develop a square back canoe he called the Bubba Boat. He also built large pontoons and other specialty fiberglass products. Humbly, Gordon credited the success of his business to Marilyn. He involved all of his children in the business from helping with advertising, boat delivery, and just messing around with the airboats. His son, Jon Paul Reynolds, continues with Hurricane Harbor Marine's reputation for high quality fiberglass work.
After raising the family in Winter Haven, FL, Gordon and Marilyn retired to Cape Haze, FL where he could spend more time on the saltwater, sharing his passion for fishing and being outdoors. His artistic talents became his captivating activity as he made for the people he loved, unique pieces-everything from custom made mango pickers to penguins. His passion was to enjoy life and help to make sure others did as well. He is survived by his sister Eleanor Henderson, beloved wife Marilyn, children: Allison Ward (Jim), Angie Hewett (Mike), Scott Reynolds, Tracy Reynolds, Jon Paul Reynolds (Teri Saunders), eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held on 8 September where the family will entrust Gordon into God's loving presence.
The family request memorial contributions in Robert's memory to the Salvation Army PO Box 495126 Port Charlotte, FL 33949.
