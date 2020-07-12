Robert "Bob" J. Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, with family by his side. He was born in Madison, Wis., on April 19, 1941, the son of Audrey and Isabel (Worringer) Taylor.
Bob met Mary Ellen Martinko, of Milwaukee, in Green Lake, Wis. in 1969 and followed her to Aruba, where he proposed. They were married on July 17, 1971, in Wisconsin, and resided in McFarland, Wis., for 30 years before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla. in 2001.
A graduate of Loras College, he taught high school English in Baraboo and Delevan-Darien, Wis. He then went to work for the Wisconsin Education Association Council in Madison for 28 years, as a Field Representative and state-wide consultant for collective bargaining, later becoming a Negotiations & Arbitration Specialist.
Just like his working life, Bob also spent his retirement years serving others. He was an RSVP driver in Madison, driving older adults to medical appointments and delivering meals. From 2001 - 2019, he volunteered with the Punta Gorda Police Department working in Records and Traffic Control. Bob was also active with Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, The Knights of Columbus, Punta Gorda Elks Club and the Charlotte County Democrats where he served as a State Committeeman and as a DNC Convention Delegate. He was also a member of The Veterans Motor Club of Southwest Fla. where he proudly showed off his 1970 Triumph TR6.
Bob will be remembered as a strong willed yet patient man, a stoic yet caring man, and a simple yet witty man with a dry and wry sense of humor. He got great joy from helping others, respecting all, being a loyal and caring supporter of his children and serving as his wife's sparing yet loving partner and constant travel companion. He will be loved and remembered all ways and always.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his children Robert (Bertha) Taylor of Nashville, Tenn., and Mary Ellen (Matthew) Braaten of Los Angeles, Calif., his beloved granddaughter, Lily, who served as his greatest joy during the later years of his life, his brother Don (Judy) Taylor and sister Nancy Taylor, as well as many other family members and friends.
Due to Covid 19, a Mass of Christian burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to: SVDP Sacred Heart Conference (https://www.svdp-dov.org/sacred-heart/sh_donate/
), Special Olympics
(https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate
) or the DWC "Betty Gissendanner" Scholarship Program (make checks payable to DWC Scholarship Fund and deliver or mail to: DWC Treasurer, DWC of Charlotte County, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Suite 202, Port Charlotte, FL 33952).