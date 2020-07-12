1/1
Robert J. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" J. Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, with family by his side. He was born in Madison, Wis., on April 19, 1941, the son of Audrey and Isabel (Worringer) Taylor.

Bob met Mary Ellen Martinko, of Milwaukee, in Green Lake, Wis. in 1969 and followed her to Aruba, where he proposed. They were married on July 17, 1971, in Wisconsin, and resided in McFarland, Wis., for 30 years before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla. in 2001.

A graduate of Loras College, he taught high school English in Baraboo and Delevan-Darien, Wis. He then went to work for the Wisconsin Education Association Council in Madison for 28 years, as a Field Representative and state-wide consultant for collective bargaining, later becoming a Negotiations & Arbitration Specialist.

Just like his working life, Bob also spent his retirement years serving others. He was an RSVP driver in Madison, driving older adults to medical appointments and delivering meals. From 2001 - 2019, he volunteered with the Punta Gorda Police Department working in Records and Traffic Control. Bob was also active with Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, The Knights of Columbus, Punta Gorda Elks Club and the Charlotte County Democrats where he served as a State Committeeman and as a DNC Convention Delegate. He was also a member of The Veterans Motor Club of Southwest Fla. where he proudly showed off his 1970 Triumph TR6.

Bob will be remembered as a strong willed yet patient man, a stoic yet caring man, and a simple yet witty man with a dry and wry sense of humor. He got great joy from helping others, respecting all, being a loyal and caring supporter of his children and serving as his wife's sparing yet loving partner and constant travel companion. He will be loved and remembered all ways and always.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his children Robert (Bertha) Taylor of Nashville, Tenn., and Mary Ellen (Matthew) Braaten of Los Angeles, Calif., his beloved granddaughter, Lily, who served as his greatest joy during the later years of his life, his brother Don (Judy) Taylor and sister Nancy Taylor, as well as many other family members and friends.

Due to Covid 19, a Mass of Christian burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to: SVDP Sacred Heart Conference (https://www.svdp-dov.org/sacred-heart/sh_donate/), Special Olympics (https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate ) or the DWC "Betty Gissendanner" Scholarship Program (make checks payable to DWC Scholarship Fund and deliver or mail to: DWC Treasurer, DWC of Charlotte County, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Suite 202, Port Charlotte, FL 33952).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 10, 2020
Oh, Mary Ellen, he was a terrific fellow and I am sure you are all missing him tremendously. I will never forget the early days of your relationship and I am so glad I was a part of that.
Peggy Anderson
Friend
July 9, 2020
Will miss Bobs support of Mary Ellen at club meetings. Wishing Mary Ellen and family the best during this difficult time.
A. Roy Halcik
Friend
July 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was quite the character!! Sending hugs your way.
Vicky Petry
Friend
July 8, 2020

So sorry for your loss. Our prayers go out to you and your family
Eva a Marian Roskovensky
July 8, 2020
Sorry for you and your families loss.
Know that all are in our thoughts and prayers. He will be missed.
Nancy and Frank Psota
Friend
July 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We always enjoyed our times in Florida down on the beach in Anna Maria. Take care and peace be with you.
Barbara Easton
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family
Kathy Burk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved