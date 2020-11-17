1/
Robert Jack Johnston
Robert Johnston

June 27, 1939-Nov. 12, 2020

Robert Jack Johnston, age 81, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Jack was born June 27, 1939, in Lakewood, Ohio, the proud son of Ethel and Robert Johnston.

Jack spent his working life with Republic (LTV) Steel Company in Cleveland, Ohio, starting as an accountant and retiring as the Accounts General Manager. Jack was extremely active with and a past president of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 59 years, his two children, Scott (Jane) Johnston of Columbia Station, Ohio and Bev Johnston of Columbus, Ohio, his two grandchildren Lauren and Rachelle and many close friends.

Remembrance/Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens - Punta Gorda
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
