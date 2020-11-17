Robert Johnston



June 27, 1939-Nov. 12, 2020



Robert Jack Johnston, age 81, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Jack was born June 27, 1939, in Lakewood, Ohio, the proud son of Ethel and Robert Johnston.



Jack spent his working life with Republic (LTV) Steel Company in Cleveland, Ohio, starting as an accountant and retiring as the Accounts General Manager. Jack was extremely active with and a past president of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He is survived by Shirley, his loving wife of 59 years, his two children, Scott (Jane) Johnston of Columbia Station, Ohio and Bev Johnston of Columbus, Ohio, his two grandchildren Lauren and Rachelle and many close friends.



Remembrance/Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store