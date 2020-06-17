Robert (Bob) James Sarles, Jr., passed away suddenly on Friday June 12, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital after a brief illness. He was 77.
Bob was born on July 13, 1942, in White Plains, N.Y., to Robert Sarles, Sr. and Lydia Gallagher.
Bob served in the U.S. Army for three years and made lifelong friends. He worked for the City of New York for 32 years, and retired as a Budget Analyst.
Bob and Beth moved to Englewood from Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2003, and enjoyed an active retirement. Bob played tennis, pickleball and most recently took up cycling. He was known to sing Pitbull and Maroon 5 at the most unexpected times and knew all the best breakfast and lunch places.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Lizabeth (Beth) last year. Their dog, Jersey Girl, will miss them both terribly. He was also predeceased by his brother John Sarles and sister Lydia Ferrieri. He is survived by his sisters Karen McGinness, Pamela Carey, Victoria Brodbeck and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The family plans to schedule a memorial service with an interment at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Remembrances can be made to the ASPCA or a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.