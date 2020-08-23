1/1
Robert John Kneebone
Robert John Kneebone, was born into the family of Robert Kneebone (deceased) and Alfreda Kozlowski (deceased) on June the 5, 1936, in the City of Detroit, Mich. Alongside his brother and sister, Raymond and Barbara, Robert lived in Michigan, where he attended Saint Ladislaus High School, in Hamtramck; he then went on to graduate from Saint Ladislaus in 1954. Since graduating high school, Robert went on to achieve many things in his long life, some of these include: the attainment of a pilot's license, the courtship with his wife, Margaret Joyce Kneebone, and the founding of his own business, R. K. Parts Company, which started out of their Mt. Clemens home.

Continuing through Robert's extremely full life, Robert became active in several community-based gatherings that displayed the hobbies and interests he held dearly. The automotive community became one such scene Robert participated in; with his membership to the Detroit Drag-Ons Car Club and Punta Gorda Peace River Car Club, his love for cars was apparent. Aside from cars, Robert's passions were also visible in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located in Punta Gorda.

Passing on August the 14, 2020, at the age of 84, Robert John Kneebone is remembered by everyone who knew him as a friendly, but stubborn, collector of WWII and sports memorabilia. Robert's open and prankster personality allowed him to be the storyteller - Robert was also the funny, classic movie buff, who loved to travel. Robert's lifelong passion for cars was shown through his commitment to the restoration of classic automobiles, however, the road was not the limit, as Robert was also an avid boater. One thing that could certainly be said about Robert's life, is that he did it his way.

A family-oriented man, Robert, with his wife, Margaret, went on to have three children, Robert Kneebone Jr. (deceased), James Kneebone, and Lynn Kneebone. Survived by a plethora of grand and great-grandchildren, those who continue Robert's legacy are Robert Kneebone III, Derek Kneebone, Adrienne Eason, Elizabeth Kneebone, Grace Kneebone, Alec Kneebone, and Ryan Kneebone. Robert is also survived by his companion, Virginia Robbins.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 1232 Market Cir # 2B, Port Charlotte, FL 33953, (941) 629-2833

Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend your condolences to the family, share a memory or leave a message.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
