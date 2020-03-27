Home

Robert Joseph (Bob) Seka

Robert (Bob) Joseph Seka, 91, of Glenside, Pennsylvania and Englewood, Florida died on March 19, 2020.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Airforce and the proprietor of Seka's Golf Driving Range in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. When he retired, he gave up golf and took up running and tennis. He enjoyed his winters with his friends at Quails Run Condominiums in Englewood, Florida.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Seka Gray and her husband, Robert Gray; his son, Joseph Robert Seka and his wife Sarah Murchison; and his grandchildren, Conor Gray and Samuel Seka. He is also survived by his dear friend and companion, Yvonne Sonnenleiter, and her family.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy; his wife, Gertrude; and his companion, Joyce Mitchell.

A remembrance of Bob will be held at Quail's Run Condominiums in Englewood, Florida at a later time. Those who wish to remember Bob may make a contribution to .
