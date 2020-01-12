|
Robert (Bob) Lee Anderson, Lieutenant Colonel Retired, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Christmas Day December 25, 2019. Bob graduated from the University of Alaska and received a Masters Degree in Business and Finance. He served in the US Army for 23 years, was an Airborne Ranger spending two tours in Viet Nam.
Bob married Joanne Achenbach in 1978, retired from the Army six years later, and eventually moved to Grafton, Wisconsin. He became the Vice-President of Business and Finance for Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee,WI. He so enjoyed the students who attended the University and particularly those associated with the women's and men's basketball teams. He was always an avid sports fan.
Bob became Catholic after moving to Punta Gorda, Florida. Father Jerry Kaywell appointed him as the President of the Finance Council while the new church was being built after Hurricane Charley.
After retiring from the Finance Council, he became a Eucharistic Minister and was an Interviewer for St. Vincent De Paul, Sacred Heart Council. He was totally devoted to his Catholic faith.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Joanne, his sister Betsy McDougall, and her husband Gerry, his brother Rian Walters, two daughters Kimberly and Jennifer and one son, Robert, Jr. He was blessed with two nieces, Jodi and Jill and nephew Jay. He has several grandchildren and a great niece and nephew.
Visitation will be at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home on Friday evening, January 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A funeral will take place Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., January 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. His final resting place will be in Charlotte Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Bob's name be given to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.