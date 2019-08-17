|
|
Robert (Bob) M. Booher, Sr., 78, of Punta Gorda (Deep Creek), Florida, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood.
He was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert A. and Ruth I. Booher.
Bob moved to Port Charlotte from Illinois in 1975 and was a well-known framing carpentry contractor.
He is survived by his wife, Althea; sons Bob Jr. (Gwen) Booher and Rick (Aggie) Booher; daughter Nanette Chapman (Craig Burton), all of Port Charlotte; stepson Shawn (Wendy) Ruff of North Port; stepdaughter Stacy Ruff of Perm, Minnesota; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister Phyllis M. (Kaj) Hermansen of Homer Glen, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Grace Booher and Jacqueline R. (Ben) Fuller, brother Richard H. Booher and grandson Joseph Chapman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Punta Gorda Church
of the Nazarene, 512 Allen St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Punta Gorda Church of the Nazarene.