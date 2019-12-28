|
|
Robert Marshall Mack passed away on Dec.21 2019 in the Douglas T. Jac,obson State Veterans Nursing Home at the age of 97. Mr. Mack was born in Decorah, Iowa on Feb 9, 1922 to Robert Mack and Gladys Goocher. The family moved to Minneapolis, where Robert received his education through High School followed by a stint at University Minneapolis, leaving to join the Army Air Corps.
After basic training, he was sent to the Asian Pacific Theater of War, where he valiantly fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. On return from overseas duty in 1946, he took over the family printing/publishing business, became Pres. Of the Minneapolis Newspaper Assoc. working with State and Federal legislators on matters pertaining to the printing industry......a very forward thinking man Robert Mack's newspaper was the first to digitalize print in the state of Minneapolis. Robert was also an integral part of community life in his hometown of Plainview, enthusiastically backing many community projects such as the building of a city swimming pool and golf course with his usual "can do" attitude. Robert's personal activities include boating on the Mississippi, a 70 yr. membership to American Legion, Member of Experimental Aviation Assoc., Member of Charlotte Remote Control Club, piloting his Koala plane, building planes, golfing, and traveling.
In essence, Robert Mack served his country well, his family well, and his community well...a good man, a
life well spent.
He is survived by daughter Barbara Jo Mack (Roger) and their children Genevieve and Aaron, son Steven (Donna) their children, Cleo Horowitz (Louis) Thea, Alex Mack (Cooper), Alex Dablestein
(Sigrid), Stacey Kreidermacher (Jeremy) Ethan, Jared, Megan, and Brady. Also survived by Joanne G. Hilbert long time companion and caregiver.
He was predeceased by his wife Genevieve, son Timothy (Jan) other survivors include granddaughters Jennifer Ohm and Victoria Axley and their daughters, sister-inlaws June Shea and Donna Nelson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Jan. 3rd @ 11:00 am followed by lunch @ Riverside Oaks Clubhouse, 27205 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, Florida.