Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert Mathew Havlick, aged 69, passed away suddenly at home with his beloved wife Deb by his side on April 23, 2019.



He was born in Camden, New Jersey on July 4th, 1949 to Doris Miller Havlick and Samuel Havlick. The family relocated to Florida when Rob was six years old, and he graduated from Riveria Beach High School in 1968. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969 and served honorably until 1973 as a First Class Deep Sea Diver.



After being discharged from the Navy, Rob spent the next forty six years, until his retirement in March 2019, proudly working in the heavy civil marine construction industry. Throughout his extensive career, he served as a senior construction manager on a wide range of international, U.S. government and commercial projects that included building dams, bridges, off-shore fueling systems, ship-berthing facilities, seawalls, marinas, and laying transoceanic cable. Rob oversaw the demolition of the Gandy Bridge, also known as the Friendship Trail Bridge in Tampa and was the senior marine superintendent for the Olmsted Lock and Dam Project on the Ohio River, the largest Army Corps of Engineer's inland waterway project in the United States to date. He was also instrumental in the creation of the first artificial reef program for Palm Beach County. Accomplished in operating all marine construction related equipment, Rob was certified as a Florida general contractor and was a licensed deep sea diver in addition to having certifications in hyperbaric medicine and OSHA construction safety and health.



When not at work, Rob's passion was sharing his deep love of the water, boating and fishing with his family. His daughters, Sara and Jenny, won many awards at tournaments and fishing outings due to his tutelage and he passed on his love of the deep sea to both of them. Rob was also the family's outdoor chef - an expert in barbequing, smoking and grilling scrumptious meals for all to savor. Known as Poo-Pa to all of his grandchildren, he enjoyed many family gatherings at his home as well as memorable trips to the Keys.



Rob's wife Deb was his lifelong first mate, and they were happily married for 41 years. As two peas in a pod, you could find them boating, fishing, crabbing, and spending quality time together working on making their house a beautiful, inviting home for family and friends alike.



Rob is survived by the love of his life, Debra Morehead Havlick; by his daughters: Jenny Havlick Heer (and her husband Dave) and Sara Havlick; by his grandchildren: Alez, Matthew, Brenden, David, and Macy; by his mother Doris and sisters Sandy and Dorisann (and her husband Dennis); by his sister-in-law Lori Murphy; by his father-in-law Buzz Morehead; and by his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Sam, father-in-law Vince Conway and his brothers-in-law Dan Conway and Dave Murphy.