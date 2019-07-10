Robert (Bob, Rocco, Ski) Nicholas Scioletti, 80, of North Port passed away July 7, 2019, after a long illness. He was born January 26, 1939 to Nicolas and Elizabeth Scioletti in Boston, MA, later a longtime resident of Stoughton, MA. A 1956 graduate of Hyde Park High, Bob was a Korean War Veteran USMC, member of IUOE Local 4, golfer, traveler, loving father, grandfather and great friend to many who were like family. Bob helped shape the Boston skyline as it is known today, and was so proud of his many years of work in construction as a tower crane operator. After retiring, he headed south to enjoy the warm weather and camaraderie on the golf courses of Florida where he lived comfortably for the past 10+ years.







He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Tina Scioletti and son-in-law, Chris Teitleman of Newton, MA; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Scioletti of Cumberland, RI; sister-in-law, Carmela Scioletti; adored grandchildren, Carson, Curtis, Joseph, Kendell (Phil Austin), Maxx and Sara; and great-grandchild, Demitri James Austin. He was also a special uncle to many nieces and nephews; caring former husband of Phyllis Foley of Waltham, MA; and lovingly thought of by the remaining Foley family. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; brother, John and many dear friends.







A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , kidney.org, or the , . To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.