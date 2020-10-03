Robert Randall Carlson, known to everyone as "Randy", passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 69, in San Antonio, Texas, from complications after surgery.



Randy was born on Oct. 5, 1950, in Hobart, Ind., to Robert W. and Naomi A. Carlson. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1968 and attended Purdue University. Randy spent his career in the construction industry, working for his father at "Carlson and Soforth" in Punta Gorda, Fla., eventually establishing his own companies, R. Randall Construction and Phoenix Construction Services. In later years, he traveled across the US managing the interior finishing of mall retail stores. He was a member of Florida Home Builders Association and is a Past President (1987) of Charlotte Builders and Contractors Association (now CDBIA). Randy loved his family and friends and his traveling sidekick, his dog Booger. He loved music, hockey, and NASCAR.



Randy is survived by his wife, Victoria Fairchild and step-daughter Briana (Damien) De Tiege, his mother Naomi (Bob) Miller and sister Marcy (Joe) Beatty of Vero Beach, Fla.; sister Wendy (Tim) Kelly of Sarasota, Fla.; sister-in-law Gina (Jay) Carlson of Port Charlotte, Fla., nephews Devin (Elizabeth) Eickelmann, Tyler (Noelle) Eickelmann, John and Jacob Carlson, niece Beatrice Kelly, step-siblings David (Kristina) Kelly and Diane (Nick) Gilletti.



Randy is predeceased by his father, Robert W. (1999), brother Jay (2018), nephew Earle (2019), best pal Booger (2020) and grandparents Walfred and Frieda Carlson, Earle and Beatrice Powis.



The family wishes to thank the medical staff in neurology, ICU, and Critical Care at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital of San Antonio, as well as Marcy Ragodos of Encompass Care for outstanding care and compassion, both to Randy and his family.



As COVID has made gatherings risky, a Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for his 91-year-old mother to be included. Donations may be made in his memory to your local Humane Society or Food Bank, two of his favorite charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store