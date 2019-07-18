Robert S. Hunter, 83, of Rotonda West, FL was ushered into the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 14, 2019.



Robert was born in Medina County, Ohio to Clifford and Daisy Hunter.



He was a resident of Charlotte County for 40 years, coming from Uniontown, Ohio. A loving husband, father, Sunday school teacher and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.



He is survived by his daughter: Kimberly (Joseph) Knox of Venice, FL; his son Robert (Debra) Hunter of Beavercreek, Ohio; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with the Funeral Service to follow on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL 34224 with Pastor John Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 2970 University Pkwy. Sarasota, FL 34243 or Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.



Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com