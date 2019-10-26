|
|
Robert S Manley, Sr.
Robert S Manley, Sr, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Thursday,
October 24, 2019. He was born May 27, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Florida in 2002 from Parkman, Ohio.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Gladys; three devoted children, Robert (Kim) Manley, Jr of OH, Victoria Manley of FL and
Robin Manley of MI; two stepchildren, David (Dena) Giotte of AZ and Lorna (Murl) Anderson of IN; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Taren and Rachelle of OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer
and Estelle Manley, brother William and wife Diane all from OH. Bob was the President of RVR, Inc, his family owned printing company,
for 23 years. Bob was an avid boater, leading his family on a two-week adventure exploring the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay. He also loved collecting trains and was a car enthusiast.
Services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Rd, Port Charlotte, FL, Wednesday, October 30. Visitation 10:00am, services at 11:00. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran
Church of the Cross.