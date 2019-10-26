Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
2300 Luther Rd
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Cross
2300 Luther Rd
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Manley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Manley Sr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Manley Sr. Obituary
Robert S Manley, Sr.

Robert S Manley, Sr, 83, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Thursday,

October 24, 2019. He was born May 27, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Florida in 2002 from Parkman, Ohio.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Gladys; three devoted children, Robert (Kim) Manley, Jr of OH, Victoria Manley of FL and

Robin Manley of MI; two stepchildren, David (Dena) Giotte of AZ and Lorna (Murl) Anderson of IN; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Taren and Rachelle of OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer

and Estelle Manley, brother William and wife Diane all from OH. Bob was the President of RVR, Inc, his family owned printing company,

for 23 years. Bob was an avid boater, leading his family on a two-week adventure exploring the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay. He also loved collecting trains and was a car enthusiast.

Services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Rd, Port Charlotte, FL, Wednesday, October 30. Visitation 10:00am, services at 11:00. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran

Church of the Cross.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.