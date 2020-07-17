Robert Starkey Holland, (Bob) 82, passed away at home, July 9, 2020, after a long hard battle with COPD and the effects of Agent Orange, while in Viet Nam, serving in the United State Air Force. His Wife, of almost 60 years, Donna, and Daughter Karen Ann, were by his side. Because of Covid-19, his son Scott Holland, granddaughters, Casey and Emily Holland, and great grandson, Blake, all residing in Michigan, could only be with him in spirit.



His parents Otto and Dora Holland, and four siblings, all from Illinois, predeceased him.



He also leaves a much-loved extended family in Michigan and a host of local friends he loved dearly.



Robert retired from Bay City Chevrolet and he and his wife made their part time home in Florida their full-time residence.



Honorable Robert Starkey Holland was a two-time Worshipful Master of the Englewood Masonic Lodge 360, where he received his degrees as follows:



14th Degree 03.25.2006



18th Degree 03.25.2006



30th Degree 03.26.2006



32nd Degree 03.26.2006



32nd Knights Commandery Court of Honor 12.28.2019 at his house honored by ILL. Clay Taylor and General Secretary Honorable Fred Wright Honorable Robert Starkey Holland was a member devoted to the Valley of Ft. Myers Orient of Florida, as well as a Scottish Rite Brother.



Robert was also a Former Vice President of the Lions Club.



His unequalled "gift of gab" made him a natural to get donations for various charities. Among them are St David Food Pantry and Englewood Helping Hand.



He collected surplus fruits and vegetables and made sure that they were distributed locally.



He was a huge part of the Masonic Child ID program.



In his spare time and when health permitted, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, woodworking and a good game of Euchre.



He began a project of cutting stars from retired flags, putting them with a printed prayer, and handed them out to Veterans.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Staff of Lemon Bay Funeral Home.



We also would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the angels at Tidewell Hospice.



Cremation has taken place and due to Covid-19 and Robert's wishes, services will be private.



Because Bob loved all animals, his favorite charity was an animal sanctuary run by a dear friend. In lieu of flowers, he would have preferred that any donations are to be made to Odessa Wildlife Rescue & Sanctuary, 7853 Gunn Highway #390, Tampa Florida, 33626.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store