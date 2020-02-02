|
Robert (Bob) V. Thompson, 88 of Punta Gorda , took his final flight west as they say in the Airline Industry January 30, 2020. Born in Cranford, New Jersey April 15th, 1931, the son of Robert E. and Margret H. Thompson. Bob went to Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. Degree in Marketing/Advertising and a Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Bob and his wife, the former Betty Jean Smallacomb of Hillside, New Jersey served 2 years at Fort Dix, New Jersey as a Military Police Officer and platoon leader. Bob transferred to the USAF to follow his lifelong dream of being a Pilot and after attending an Advanced Academic Instructor school for 4 months at Maxwell AFB, Alabama where his son Scott Curtis was born Bob went to Mission Texas to begin primary pilot training for 6 months in March 1956, and then to Laredo, Texas for advanced training in jets graduating in April 1957 as a Pilot in the USAF. Bob had finally achieved his life long quest in aviation. He later returned to New Jersey and joined the New Jersey Air National Guard at McGuire AFB. He fathered 3 more sons, Jeffrey in 1957, David in 1959 and Donald in 1960. In September 1961 he and the NJANG was activated by Pres. Kennedy's response to the Russian threat in Berlin Germany. In October 1961 Bob and his unit flew their F-84F single engine, single seat jet fighters across the Atlantic Ocean from Newfoundland to the Azores to Spain and on to France where they spent the next 9 months in support of NATO until Russia opened access to Berlin. Bob returned to National Guard status in Sept.ember 1962 and was employed by Mohawk Airlines in 1964 as a First Officer. Bob retired from the NJANG as a Major in 1973 after 20 years Military Service. Mohawk Airlines later merged with Allegheny Airlines in 1971 and later became US Air. Bob retired from US Air as a Senior Captain in 1991, moved to Punta Gorda, with his now current wife Patricia, where he joined the Florida Civil Air Patrol at the Charlotte County Airport for 6-7 years, serving as Squadron Commander for 5 years, retiring from all flying in 2001. Bob was predeceased by his mother in 1970, his father in 1971, his son Scott Curtis in 1982 and his sister in 2000 . He is survived by his 3 surviving sons, Jeffrey, David and Donald, 6 grand children and 8 great grand children. His passion for aviation never died. While living in Punta Gorda, he and Pat owned a 32 foot Carver power cruiser that
they took up and down the west coast of Florida enjoying the boat immensely. He and Pat also enjoyed taking 7-10-14 day cruises, having done over 28 cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Their last cruise was in 2011 as Bob's health precluded him doing any more. He is to be cremated and no funeral.