On Monday, October 7, 2019, Robert "Bob" Viele, loving companion and father of two children, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 73.
Bob was born the youngest of five children to the late Thomas and Ruth (Harriet Jones) Viele on November 23, 1945 in Nyack, New York. He went on to attend Keyport High School in Keyport, New Jersey and served a tour of duty with The United States Army during Vietnam. Having a talent for fixing things, Bob had a career where he filled many roles as an Electrician and Factory Maintenance Mechanic with various companies. His longest tenure was with PGT Custom Windows + Doors for the last 27 years.
An amazing father, Bob, cherished his two sons, Christopher and Walter and was ever present in their lives as well as the lives of his grandchildren. It is fondly remembered that, in their younger years, Bob would bring the boys along to job sites and served as a coach on their Little League teams. That devotion to them has continued throughout their lives. He was also a dedicated companion to his love, Barbara Caro, with whom he shared his life and lived with for the 30+ years. He had a passion for cooking and a great love for his fur babies. He thoroughly enjoyed staying in touch with his entire family and always put great effort into making weekly phone calls to those that held a special place in his heart.
Bob is survived by: significant other, Barbara Caro; son, Christopher Robert Viele and his wife, Danielle, their 2 children Leah and Mariah; son, Walter Ulrich Viele and his wife, Amanda and their three children Samantha Ashlynn, Nathaniel "Nate" Robert and Ava Jeanne. He is also survived by his step-granddaughter, Marissa; brother, Thomas, and sister, Ruth Ann.
A memorial gathering will be held to honor and celebrate Bob's life from 4-6pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34285. All friends and family are welcome to come and share stories and reminiscence of Bob.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Joel Fund. Donations can be made online at http://thejoelfund.org or by check mailed to:
The Joel Fund
822 S White St, Ste 106
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Please include a note in loving memory of Robert "Bob" Viele for all donations.