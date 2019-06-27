Robert W. MacMillan, Jr.



Robert W. (Bob) MacMillan, 90, of Englewood, FL; made his transition on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



He was born on October 2, 1928 in Providence, RI to the late Robert W. and Mildred F. (Bell) MacMillan.



Bob proudly served in the US Marine Corp 1946-1947 and the US Army from 1951-1954.



Bob Graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Texas; a Masters in Education from the State College, Framingham, MA and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of RI in Political Science.



Dr. MacMillan was the first dean of the College of Human Science and Services at the Univ. of RI. He, also, served as the Chairman of the Education Department, founded the Curriculum Research and Development Center and served as Professor of Education at URI. Prior to his years in education, Bob worked for GoodYear Tire and Rubber Company in sales. In 1966 he served as the Assistant Director, of Peace Corps Training at the Univ. of TX.



In 1978, Dr. MacMillan was appointed by Governor J. Joseph Garrahy to chair a task force to study the State's child welfare services which resulted in the current Department of Children, Youth and Families.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Pat MacMillan; four daughters: Maureen Gemma of Mt. Dora, FL; Karen MacMillan (Mike Cahill) of Englewood, FL; Robin MacMillan (Brian Wells of Portsmouth, RI; Gwyn MacMillan (Joseph DeSantis) of N. Providence, RI; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A Graveside Service with Marine Corp honors will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM.



"Gifts in Robert's memory may be made to the University of Rhode Island, Stephen A. Desposito Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers. Checks should be made to the URI Foundation to PO Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881, with a note in the memo line. Or, you may make secure gift online at https://www.urifoundation.org/."



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com Read More Listen to Obituary