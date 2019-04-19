Robert Walter "Bob" Forward, 88, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Malcolm and Mildred Forward on June 7, 1930. He worked as an industrial engineer for the Inland Division of General Motors for 35 years. He enjoyed family, friends, sports and volunteer work at church.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ruth Forward, of Punta Gorda, FL; children Susan (Phil), Doug (Susan) and Nancy; 8 grandchildren, 4 great granddaughters; and 7 nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the church memory garden. Memorial donations may be made to the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church or the s.



