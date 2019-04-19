Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnt Store Presbyterian
11330 Burnt Store Rd
Punta Gorda, FL 33955
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
11330 Burnt Store Rd
Punta Gorda,, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Forward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Walter Forward


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Walter Forward Obituary
Robert Walter "Bob" Forward, 88, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Malcolm and Mildred Forward on June 7, 1930. He worked as an industrial engineer for the Inland Division of General Motors for 35 years. He enjoyed family, friends, sports and volunteer work at church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ruth Forward, of Punta Gorda, FL; children Susan (Phil), Doug (Susan) and Nancy; 8 grandchildren, 4 great granddaughters; and 7 nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his brother Richard.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 on May 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the church memory garden. Memorial donations may be made to the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church or the s.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.