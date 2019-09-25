Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Lathrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Alice Lathrop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Alice Lathrop Obituary
Roberta Alice Lathrop (71) of Venice, Florida passed away on September 19, 2019.

Robin, daughter of Patricia C. and Robert H. Lathrop, was born in Easton and grew up in North Caldwell, NJ where she attended West Essex High School.

She attended Beaver College and was a buyer at Bloomingdale's in Short Hills, NJ. Robin later moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be closer to her parents and again moved in 2002 to Venice, FL to care for her mother and her aunt. Robin was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice where she enjoyed activities sponsored by the Church. She is survived by her brother John Lathrop of Mendham, NJ and her sister Patricia Lathrop Morton of Whitefish, Montana. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held in the near future at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Easton.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Strunk Funeral Home in Easton.

Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.