Roberta Alice Lathrop (71) of Venice, Florida passed away on September 19, 2019.
Robin, daughter of Patricia C. and Robert H. Lathrop, was born in Easton and grew up in North Caldwell, NJ where she attended West Essex High School.
She attended Beaver College and was a buyer at Bloomingdale's in Short Hills, NJ. Robin later moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan to be closer to her parents and again moved in 2002 to Venice, FL to care for her mother and her aunt. Robin was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice where she enjoyed activities sponsored by the Church. She is survived by her brother John Lathrop of Mendham, NJ and her sister Patricia Lathrop Morton of Whitefish, Montana. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held in the near future at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Easton.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Strunk Funeral Home in Easton.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.