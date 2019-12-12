|
Roberta J. Mavis-Harms, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Punta Gorda.
Roberta, born May 2, 1930 in South Haven, Michigan, was an Elementary School Teacher in Alma, Michigan. She with her husband Leo A. Harms, began wintering in Punta Gorda in 1993, and moved to Punta Gorda permanently in 2012. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife who will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
She is survived by her sons, Barclay Mavis of Pembroke Pines, Florida, and Kurtis Adair Mavis of Leander, Texas; four grandchildren, Paige, Madison, Griffin and Tucker; one great grandchild, Presley; and three step-daughters, Kimberly, Karen and Kathi. Roberta was preceded in death by a brother Marvin Wickham, and her husband of 21 years, Leo in 2014.
A memorial service celebrating Roberta's life will be held sometime late February, with day, date, time and location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roberta's name are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238, or to a charity of your choosing.
