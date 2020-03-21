|
RODNEY LEE FISHER passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Fla. Born Nov. 29, 1946, in Peru, Ind., son of the late Delbert Delos Fisher and Betty Louise Grover. Rod is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Marsha Sue ( Dunten) Fisher, siblings Bill, Kathy, Candy and their spouses, and many loving nieces and nephews. Rod was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of many organizations, among them the VFW, Moose, Elks, American Legion, Navy Club, Shriners and Freemasons. Rod and Marsha enjoyed life at the lake since 1977, most recently at Jimmerson Lake, in Angola, Ind. Their last 11 winter's were spent in Punta Gorda, Fla. Rod's avid enjoyment of golfing, fishing, boating and traveling blessed him with many lifelong friends. There will be a celebration of life in Angola, Ind. at a date to be determined.