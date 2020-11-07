1/
Ronald A. Caminiti
Caminiti, Ronald A. 81, of Englewood, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2020. Son of the late Anthony and Frances (Corigliano) Caminiti. Loving father of Teresa Jordan and her husband Craig, Susan Burton and her husband Steven, Debra Caminiti and her husband Jack Haley, Ronald Caminiti, Gina Bourdette and her husband James, and Chace Caminiti. Fun-loving, devoted and proud grandfather of David, Joseph, Alexandria, Cora, and Connor. Dear brother of Joseph Caminiti and his wife Jan, and Cosimo Caminiti.

Ron cherished his time with his family and friends and loved to joke and make people laugh. He was a devout Christian who found great comfort in his love for Jesus, participating in bible studies, and his church.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E Dearborn St, Englewood, Florida, 34223. Social distancing and masks required.

In Lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to Sun Coast Emmaus, PO Box 1147, Nokomis, FL 34274.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
