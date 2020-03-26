|
With his wife holding his hand, Ronald Charles Bradley died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 86.
A native of Newport, Ky., Mr. Bradley served in the United States Marines Corps in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Following his Honorable Discharge, he pursued further education in biomedical engineering at Cincinnati Technical College. He worked in this field at the Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati for thirty years, holding the position of Clinical Engineer until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Bradley and his wife Diane (Brunsman) then moved to Punta Gorda to enjoy the Florida outdoors, wildlife, and water. Mr. Bradley also had a passion for spectator sports and was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky basketball program. He worked at Twin Isles County Club in Punta Gorda for twenty years during his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bradley is survived by brother Gene Bradley; children Clint, Steve, and Mary Beth Bradley; grandchildren Eric Spreher, Ben and Lauren Bradley; and two great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the fine professionals and volunteers at Millennium Home Care and Tidewell Hospice for their kind care during Mr. Bradley's illness. Arrangements are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, with internment at Sarasota National Cemetery planned for a later date. Tributes and condolences can be left at www.charlottememorial.com.