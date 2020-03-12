|
|
Ronald E. Ball of Port Charlotte, Florida and Lake James, Angola, Ind. died on March 9, 2020, at age 92. Mr. Ball was born in Auburn, Ind. on Dec. 23, 1927, to the late Walter H. and Elsie (Schweizer) Ball.
Ron graduated in 1945 from Auburn High School and Indiana University in 1949. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Army with the occupation forces in Germany.
Ron was a president and co-owner of Ball Brass & Aluminum Foundry, Auburn, Ind.
Mr. Ball was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, Ind., Lake James Lutheran Chapel, Angola, Ind., and Lutheran Church of the Cross, Port Charlotte, Fla. Ron enjoyed singing in the choir and serving as an Elder.
Ron was an active member of his community as president of the Auburn Lions Club, Auburn Chamber of Commerce, and the Auburn YMCA board of directors.
Ron enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, bicycling, and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Pence), son Patrick (Margaret Felton) Ball of Auburn, Ind., and daughter Jennifer (Michael) Fahlsing of Huntington, Ind., Lora (Tim) Hostetler of Kokomo, Ind. and Stan (Lisa) Allen of Hopkinton, Mass. Grandchildren James (Jennifer) Goble, Leslie (Michael) Cryderman, Andrew (Kathleen) Fahlsing, Stephanie (Lucas) Wilken, Cassidy Wagner, Becca Wagner, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ball was proceeded in death by his brothers Kenneth and Robert, sister Mary Ann Stewart, and great-granddaughter Maya Wilken.
There will be a Christian celebration of life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. March 14, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 2300 Luther Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33983 with calling on Friday March 13th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706 at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church, Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N Access Rd #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 or to a charity that holds special meaning for you that helps create a better community.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com