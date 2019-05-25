Ronald E. Fultz, 72, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away with loved ones by his side on Wednesday May 22, 2019 after a brief battle with lung cancer.



Ron was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 2, 1946. A few years after graduating Central High School and their machinist trade school program, he moved to Florida to pursue employment opportunities in the construction industry. Ron then gained experience and knowledge over the years working as a machinist, welder, mechanic and more. Ron was proud of the 21 years he served at the City of Punta Gorda. He retired in 2013 after serving in the waste water, fleet maintenance and sanitation departments.



Ron had a great sense of humor, a big heart and was a wonderful teacher sharing his knowledge with friends and family whether it be working on household projects or pulling small engines apart. He enjoyed being with people and was always willing to help in any way he could. His interests included eagles, boating, fishing, diving, camping, trains, car racing and anything mechanical.



Ron was predeceased by his father Marlin Eugene Fultz; his mother Viola Young; his brother Albert Fultz; and the love of his life and wife of 17 years Christy Grace Esther Flohr. Ron is survived by his sister Barbara Cox of New Port Richey, FL; his son Ronald Fultz Jr of Cortez, CO; his son Troy Fultz of Port Charlotte, FL; his daughter Kimberly Fultz of Punta Gorda, FL; his step daughter Courtney DeRosie of Springvale, ME; his step son Brian Tymoniewicz of St. Cloud, FL and their families; and also his wonderful extended family Johnnie and Shareen Molnar of Punta Gorda, FL and Jerry and Janie Bruening of Port Charlotte, FL and their families.



All are welcome to a gathering of family and friends at 10:30am and a Celebration of Life at 11:00am on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Service to be held at Kay's-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. Read More Listen to Obituary