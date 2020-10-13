1/1
Ronald Gilbert
Ronald Gilbert, 67, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his Charlotte County residence. Born on Aug. 16, 1953, in Plymouth, Mass., to Robert and Joan Gilbert, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for seventeen years coming from Plymouth.

He was an electrician all his working life.

Survivors include his loving wife of seven years: Regina; his father: Robert; three children: Kerri, Michelle and Robert; two step-children: Les and Donna; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service time at 12:30 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Cemetery.

www.englewoodfh.com

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
