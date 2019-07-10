Ronald "Ron" Layton Wentworth, of Nokomis, FL passed away on July 7, 2019. He was 73. Ron was born on September 30, 1945 in Portland, ME to Frederic "Wes" and Stella Wentworth. Ron is a US Army Combat Veteran. He served during the Vietnam war and was honored for bravery with the Bronze Star Medal.



Survivors include wife, Joy Wentworth of Nokomis,FL; brother-in-law, Fred Day; three cousins, Nancy Cobb, Fred Hall, and David McCuvrey; two nieces, Lorena and Kelley. Ron is predeceased by parents, Wes and Stella Wentworth and cousin Donnie Hall. A Visitation will take place on Friday, July 12, from 4-6PM at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S Nokomis Ave, Venice, FL 34285. A Prayer service will be held the following day, Saturday, July 13, at Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel promptly at 11AM, followed by a procession to Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34292, for a Graveside beginning at 12:30PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ron's Memory to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society



via the internet:



https://turtlevalleydonkeyrefuge.com/support/



or via mail:



Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge Society, 7877 Skimikin Road, Chase, BC, Canada V0E1M1,Charity #822309001RR0001



To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Ron, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com