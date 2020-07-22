1/1
Ronald P. "Ron" Clarke
1932 - 2020
Ronald P. "Ron" Clarke, 88, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his Port Charlotte residence.

Ron was born May 24, 1932, to the late Enoch and Violet Clarke in Sharpsburg, Ky. A veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Air Force, Ron following his military service returned to Kentucky and worked for IBM in Lexington until his retirement after 30 years in Product Management in 1987. The following year, Ron and his wife Joyce moved from Lexington to the Charlotte County area where they have lived since 1988.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce R. Clarke; sons, David (Kathryn) Clarke of Durham, N.C., and Steven (Vera) Clarke of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Clarke-Rubright, Susan Clarke, Serge Mora, Sarah Clarke, and Matthew Clarke; a sister, Patricia Pierce of Hampton, Ga., and an aunt, Carolyn Whitt of Louisville, Ky.

A Memorial service celebrating Ronald's life will be held at a later date, day, time and location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ronald's name to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, c/o Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida 34238.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
