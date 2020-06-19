Ronald W. Lahner, 80, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away at the home he loved on June 10, 2020. He fought hard to the very end and was surrounded by family and friends, both virtually and in person, at his passing.



Ron was born on May 13, 1940, to Rose and Harry Lahner in Baltimore, Md. After graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, A Class, he went on to study engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



Ron came into this world as a problem solving entrepreneur. He built his career step by step in various industries and ultimately became the owner of Pennsylvania Globe Gaslight Co. in North Branford, Conn.



In 1959, the paperboy married the girl who lived in the row house across the street, his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy (Donnelly), and they went on to be married for 60 years. They were each other's very best friends. Together, they opened their home and their hearts to friends, family and the communities where they lived. They traveled and explored the world together and often made memorable trips with their best friends, Ruth and Leonard Kraus.



Ron was a highly respected stamp collector within the international philatelist community. He was a lover of history, music and the arts and always collected unique treasures and fine China from everywhere he went. Ron was a determined and skillful Pinochle player and enjoyed playing with anyone who wanted to join the three deck challenge. He was famous for his serving up Maryland fried crabs for the enjoyment of his family and friends at the Delaware shore and taking everyone for a sunset pontoon boat ride on the Indian River afterwards.



Ron lived in Forest Hill, Md., Madison, Conn., and Solvang, Calif., but he found the home of his dreams in Florida. He embraced the sun, the flowers and birds and, most importantly, his second "family" on Caddy Road.



Ron's passing is a heartbreaking loss for his three children, Marcia LaFemina Feinberg (David), Mark Lahner (Anne) and Michelle Stonier. He will be very much missed by his sister, Carolyn Richardson (James) as well as his nieces and nephews each of whom had special place in his heart.



He was a loving and engaged grandfather who shared his wisdom, knew how to listen and always offered support to his grandchildren Katrina Petrone (Aaron), Bridget LaFemina (Jason Walker), Wilson Stonier (Carolyn), Elizabeth Lahner (John Clowdus),



Jackson Stonier and Olivia Lahner. Benjamin Stonier, his oldest grandson, is waiting to welcome him with loving arms on the other side.



In his final years, Ron's great-grandchildren Julianna Petrone, Everly Stonier and Wyatt Walker each brought him a special joy that only the very young can give and he takes that love with him.



Memorial services will be planned for dates in the future. Friends and family are welcome to make donations in Ron's name to the Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue Branford, CT 06405 or St. Francis of Assisi Outreach Food Bank, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, FL 34224.



