Rosa E. Sprickman
Rosa E. Sprickman, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.

Rosa was born to Juventino and I. Selenia Perez Ferrer on Sept. 29, 1929, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Rosa was a lovely lady who loved life to the fullest. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her loving brother, Edwin Rodriguez (Isolina Miranda) Perez of Puerto Rico; Edwin's grandson, Benjamin and her nieces and nephew, Marilyn, Milton, Elizabeth, Leonel, Edwin, and Eric.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate, or to Smile Train at my.smiltrain.org/donate.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
