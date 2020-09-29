Rosa E. Sprickman, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Rosa was born to Juventino and I. Selenia Perez Ferrer on Sept. 29, 1929, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Rosa was a lovely lady who loved life to the fullest. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving brother, Edwin Rodriguez (Isolina Miranda) Perez of Puerto Rico; Edwin's grandson, Benjamin and her nieces and nephew, Marilyn, Milton, Elizabeth, Leonel, Edwin, and Eric.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
