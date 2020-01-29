|
Rosalee Byrd, 72, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Arcadia, Florida. She was born on Christmas day, 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Mary and John T. Bailey.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and loved to work with the church and help out. Rosalee also enjoyed gardening, but her life was truly lived for others. She was known to have a big heart, and care for those she knew in any way she could. She took great pride in her family, and spent 55
wonderful years married to Roger, going wherever his Pastoral work called them.
Rosalee is survived by her loving husband, Roger Byrd, Sr.; their son Roger Byrd, Jr. and his wife, Angie of Dunlap, Tennessee; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her brother Donald O. Bailey of Punta Gorda, Florida; her sister Leona Murray of Wilmington, North Carolina; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Ronda; brothers Otis and John Bailey, Jr.; and sisters Elizabeth Sawyer and Eloise Bailey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave, Arcadia, Florida; then burial will commence at Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda.
