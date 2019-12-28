|
|
Rose Carcich, age 87 of New Port Richey, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away December 19, 2019. She was born July 29, 1932 in New York City. Rose is survived by her children, Cindy Schmidt, and Cathy (Milton) LaFleur; grandchildren, Teresa Gentile and Kristi Harris; and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guest book.