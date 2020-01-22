Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lanzellotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lanzellotto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lanzellotto Obituary
Rose Lanzellotto, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away at home on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Rose was born on April 20, 1929 to Isabella Costa and Angelo Gandolfo in Harlem, New York. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was loved and adored by her entire family. She volunteered and was president of the Plainview Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member of Sons of Italy, and volunteered over 25 years at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. She loved spending time with family and playing solitaire.

Survivors include her four children, Jackie (John) Milone, Carla (Chris) Stephenson, Augie (Worden) Lanzellotto, and Roseann (Greg) Howard; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Augustine Lanzellotto, her parents, Isabella and Angelo Gandolfo, brother, Angelo Gandolfo, and sister, Francis Citro.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Research and/or to the American Heart Society.

To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -