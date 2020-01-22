|
Rose Lanzellotto, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away at home on January 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Rose was born on April 20, 1929 to Isabella Costa and Angelo Gandolfo in Harlem, New York. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was loved and adored by her entire family. She volunteered and was president of the Plainview Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member of Sons of Italy, and volunteered over 25 years at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center. She loved spending time with family and playing solitaire.
Survivors include her four children, Jackie (John) Milone, Carla (Chris) Stephenson, Augie (Worden) Lanzellotto, and Roseann (Greg) Howard; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Augustine Lanzellotto, her parents, Isabella and Angelo Gandolfo, brother, Angelo Gandolfo, and sister, Francis Citro.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 11 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Research and/or to the American Heart Society.
