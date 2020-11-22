1/1
Rose M. Caggiano
Rose M. Caggiano, 101, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Port Charlotte.

Rose was born to Thomas and Carmela Thomas on April 3, 1919, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was one of eight children. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1974 from New York. She attended needle trade school in New York City and her profession was a professional dressmaker. She married her late and loving husband on Feb. 9, 1946. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte but when St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church opened in Port Charlotte, she decided to join that parish. Her hobbies were sewing and cleaning. Her favorites were and will always be her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Survivors include her daughter, Marianne Armstrong of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Service
11:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
