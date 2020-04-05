Home

Rose-Marie Hermann, 89, of Cincinnati passed away on March 26, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Kenwood. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Robert Hermann. She is survived by her son, Bob, her sister, Anita, and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Covington, Ky., she lived in Cincinnati, Ohio plus the last 30 years in Punta Gorda, Fla. She will be buried next to her husband at the Sarasota National Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit faresjradel.com.
