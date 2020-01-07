Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Rose Mary Hermann

Rose Mary Hermann Obituary
Rose Mary Hermann, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, December 31,

2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Rose was born August 23, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary

Kaciur. She moved to Port Charlotte with her husband John in 1993 from Marion, Ohio. Rose was a retired secretary. Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Deaf & Hard of Hearing, Inc., and former member of the Women's Guild at St.

Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.

Rose is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John R. Hermann of Port Charlotte; and a sister-in-law, Estrella Kaciur of Port Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Kaciur.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Jan. 8, 2020 at

Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 11:00 AM, Jan. 9, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church,

21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida. Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte

Chapel.
