Rosemarie Frey
Rosemarie "Rose" Frey of Port Charlotte, Florida returned to her heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 66, after years of battling multiple health issues.
Rose was born on Oct. 10, 1952 to Elizabeth (Betty) and Frank Clymer, JR.
Rose married Thomas Frey on Jan. 18, 1975. They were married 44 years.
Rose enjoyed going to bingo, H2U Crafters, and the casinos.
She leaves behind Jenny Conley;all her H2U friends; Dr. Humpel, her family and her husband, Tom.
She always shined and had a big smile on her face no matter what.
Upon her wishes there will be no service or showing.
I wish to thank Tidewell Hospice and the wonderful staff and volunteers for all the wonderful care they gave Rose while she was there.