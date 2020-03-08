Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880

Rosemary I. Bickel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary I. Bickel Obituary
Rosemary I. Bickel, 79, of North Port, Fla. passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital. She was born April 20, 1940 the daughter of the late Arthur Otis and Goldie Maxine (Hampsten) Roberts. Rosemary is the beloved wife of Dale Bickel; two beloved and devoted nieces, Susan Jensen and husband John, Deborah Pearson and husband Mark, and nephew, Russell Spicer and wife Michelle.

A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held on Wed., March 11, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home located at 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosemary's name to the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -