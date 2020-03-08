|
|
Rosemary I. Bickel, 79, of North Port, Fla. passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital. She was born April 20, 1940 the daughter of the late Arthur Otis and Goldie Maxine (Hampsten) Roberts. Rosemary is the beloved wife of Dale Bickel; two beloved and devoted nieces, Susan Jensen and husband John, Deborah Pearson and husband Mark, and nephew, Russell Spicer and wife Michelle.
A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held on Wed., March 11, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home located at 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosemary's name to the .