Ross Barlow, age 54, of North Port, Florida passed away on May 27, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1964 in Springfield, Vermont.



Ross attended Springfield High School, graduating in 1983. He spent the following years as a Marine in Camp Lejeune, NC. Moving back to Springfield in 1988, he worked at Barlow Sugarhouse, Gurney Bros. Construction, until forming his own company, Barlow Building & Remodeling, Inc.



Moving to North Port, Florida in 2004, he was proud to become a Certified Residential Contractor and happily worked in Property Maintenance for a Private Home and Business Owner on the island of Boca Grande, FL.



Ross is survived by his loving wife of 30+ years, Peggy (Stokes) Barlow; his son, Patrick and his mother, Penelope Barlow. He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Barlow of Springfield, Vermont.



A gathering of family and friends will take place at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:30PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In remembrance of Ross and in lieu of flowers, please take a moment to be kind to your neighbor, help a homeless veteran or just thank a member of the military for their brave sacrifice of service.



