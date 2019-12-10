|
Roy Burton Taylor, 93, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. He was born December 9, 1925 in Flint, Michigan to Willis and Ethel Taylor. He graduated from Gaines High School in
1943. He proudly served in the U Navy from Feb. 21, 1944 to June 23, 1946. Roy married Clara Sieb on October 4, 1947 enjoying 72 years of marriage. He was employed by Michigan Bell Telephone Company for 33 years retiring in 1979. Roy and Clara shared a love of golf, fishing, bowling and playing cards with friends and family. He was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. Survived by his wife,
Clara; two daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Martin; Linda (Bernie) Taylor; five grandchildren, Pam Martin, Steve (Tracey) Martin, Jeff (Rebeka) Taylor, Matt (Amy) Taylor, Dan (Sarah) Taylor; sixteen great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lyle and Don. A private family viewing will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.