Roy G. Burker
July 22, 1936 - May 1, 2019
Roy G. Burker passed away May 1, 2019 peacefully at TideWell Hospice. A Korean War Veteran, he was a member of Port Charlotte V.F.W. and Punta Gorda 1693 Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his daughters, Kerri (Bobby) Matheis and Nea (Pete) Meyer; grandchildren, Tom Matheis, Joey Matheis, Janine Matheis, Pete Meyer Jr., Dylan Meyer, and Bradley Dean.
A celebration of life will be held on June 9, 2019 at Punta Gorda Moose Lodge Post 1693 at 1PM, 27590 Disston Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
Forever missed and cherished. We love you, Dad.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TideWell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL.