Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Punta Gorda Moose Lodge Post 1693
27590 Disston Avenue
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Burker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy G. Burker


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy G. Burker Obituary
Roy G. Burker

July 22, 1936 - May 1, 2019

Roy G. Burker passed away May 1, 2019 peacefully at TideWell Hospice. A Korean War Veteran, he was a member of Port Charlotte V.F.W. and Punta Gorda 1693 Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his daughters, Kerri (Bobby) Matheis and Nea (Pete) Meyer; grandchildren, Tom Matheis, Joey Matheis, Janine Matheis, Pete Meyer Jr., Dylan Meyer, and Bradley Dean.

A celebration of life will be held on June 9, 2019 at Punta Gorda Moose Lodge Post 1693 at 1PM, 27590 Disston Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.

Forever missed and cherished. We love you, Dad.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TideWell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now