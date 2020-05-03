With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Roy J. Butterworth, age 92, at his home with his loving wife beside him, on Tuesday 4/28/2020.
But with joyful expectation of seeing him again, as he is with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Croydon, Pa., son of the late Roy Butterworth and Elizabeth Mary (Keating) Butterworth. He was predeceased by his brother, Ron and his son Roy J. "Bud" Butterworth, III.
Roy was a General Contractor and owner of the RJ Buttterworth Construction Company and proudly contributed to the growth of many businesses in Bucks County and beyond. After retiring, he had a home built in Riverwood, Lakeshore Village, Port Charlotte, Fla. where he spent the last 25 years of his "retirement" with his wife, Mary Ellen Giarrizzi Butterworth.
If you knew Roy, he never retired. Up until the final 2 months of his life, he was busy doing projects and estimates with his dear friend, Chas Seybold. Prior to that you could see him around doing work with Rob LaPlante, who was not just his neighbor, but also his friend.
He and Mom had a wonderful life in Port Charlotte. Spending time traveling and going to shows at the Cultural Center, taking cruises yearly, sometimes bi-yearly. With his never-ending energy and love for life, you'd find him in church, daily, at St. Maximillian Kolbe, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Often they would entertain the priests for dinners and holidays. The neighbors loved Roy's commitment to them and their homes, when they headed "up north" for the summers, he'd take care of their properties, any and all situations that may have arose, keeping the air-conditioner in tip top shape with humidity issues and the like. And he loved the game of golf. Mom would always ask, "did you shoot your age today?" It was his goal to be under a certain number and his age was a good try. Many times, he and others would go around the Lakeshore Village at Christmas and decorate their entrances and paths to their homes. He even chartered a project with Rob to replace all the lamps and posts at each driveway in his community so the area looked beautiful and uniform. He never truly hung up the "closed" tile for his craft. His greatest joy was building a home for his son, Roy, in Port Charlotte, Fla., nearby, so Bud could enjoy the water and his boat. Buddy passed away in 2016.
Roy loved God, his church, his family and his friends. He'd visit Pa. every summer and would bring his 5x7 card with the complete names and phone numbers of his former co-workers, friends and family. He'd make sure he never went back to their home in Florida without having a meal, golf games, laughs and conversations with all the people here in Pa. who were an important part of his life.
When he did "slow" down, Roy was still entertaining with Mom, in their home, for all the holidays and special occasions.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his brother Bob (Valerie), California. He cherished and loved his granddaughter, Devon Nonamaker and was her biggest support during her life and college success.
With his marriage to Mary Ellen he gained a very large step family. Frank Giarrizzi, JR. (Karla), Naples, Fla., Marybeth Fleck (Doug), Langhorne, Pa., Paula Bridge (Wink), Langhorne, Pa., Lisa Banach a(Paul), State College, Pa. Along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews as well. So many friends' children loved him and called him their "Uncle Roy."
At the time of his homegoing to Jesus, Roy was being cared for at home, by a team of compassionate nurses, aides and social workers. From Tidewell Hospice we thank: Caitlin Gunnells, Amanda Trindade, Lauren Elias, Thomas Hicks, Chaplain Irving Moody, Charlene Williams, Tina McCarthy, Jennifer Budd and Carmen Davis, Clinical Director. We acknowledge the entire Port Charlotte Home Team. You have all been amazing. Robin Shenkman from Nurse on Call Home Health Care was Roy's first caregiver and exceptional. Most importantly, we thank, with all our hearts, Mrs. Pam Seybold, R.N., who was instrumental in Roy's care during his last weeks, with her compassion and personal attention to Roy and Mom's needs as well. What a loving, beautiful person, friend and neighbor.
Our deep thanks also go to Stephen and Delores Govern, who were by Roy's side and available for all his emergency visits to the hospital, the delicious meals (from many neighbors too) and the warm love for Roy and Mom as they were friends from Pa., who became neighbors in Port Charlotte, as well. And to dear Doris Ward, their immediate next-door neighbor, who shared her life, laughs, love and home to Roy and Mary Ellen and all of our family. We are extremely grateful for the entire Lakeshore Village Community who were instrumental in caring for Roy, Mom and our family. We thank you with our whole hearts.
Interment and services will be private; however, Mom will celebrate Roy's life later in the Fall when it will be a joy and relief to be with one another again.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Michelle M. Milazzo, Licensed Funeral Director and Certified Funeral Celebrant, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (941-639-1171).
But with joyful expectation of seeing him again, as he is with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Croydon, Pa., son of the late Roy Butterworth and Elizabeth Mary (Keating) Butterworth. He was predeceased by his brother, Ron and his son Roy J. "Bud" Butterworth, III.
Roy was a General Contractor and owner of the RJ Buttterworth Construction Company and proudly contributed to the growth of many businesses in Bucks County and beyond. After retiring, he had a home built in Riverwood, Lakeshore Village, Port Charlotte, Fla. where he spent the last 25 years of his "retirement" with his wife, Mary Ellen Giarrizzi Butterworth.
If you knew Roy, he never retired. Up until the final 2 months of his life, he was busy doing projects and estimates with his dear friend, Chas Seybold. Prior to that you could see him around doing work with Rob LaPlante, who was not just his neighbor, but also his friend.
He and Mom had a wonderful life in Port Charlotte. Spending time traveling and going to shows at the Cultural Center, taking cruises yearly, sometimes bi-yearly. With his never-ending energy and love for life, you'd find him in church, daily, at St. Maximillian Kolbe, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Often they would entertain the priests for dinners and holidays. The neighbors loved Roy's commitment to them and their homes, when they headed "up north" for the summers, he'd take care of their properties, any and all situations that may have arose, keeping the air-conditioner in tip top shape with humidity issues and the like. And he loved the game of golf. Mom would always ask, "did you shoot your age today?" It was his goal to be under a certain number and his age was a good try. Many times, he and others would go around the Lakeshore Village at Christmas and decorate their entrances and paths to their homes. He even chartered a project with Rob to replace all the lamps and posts at each driveway in his community so the area looked beautiful and uniform. He never truly hung up the "closed" tile for his craft. His greatest joy was building a home for his son, Roy, in Port Charlotte, Fla., nearby, so Bud could enjoy the water and his boat. Buddy passed away in 2016.
Roy loved God, his church, his family and his friends. He'd visit Pa. every summer and would bring his 5x7 card with the complete names and phone numbers of his former co-workers, friends and family. He'd make sure he never went back to their home in Florida without having a meal, golf games, laughs and conversations with all the people here in Pa. who were an important part of his life.
When he did "slow" down, Roy was still entertaining with Mom, in their home, for all the holidays and special occasions.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his brother Bob (Valerie), California. He cherished and loved his granddaughter, Devon Nonamaker and was her biggest support during her life and college success.
With his marriage to Mary Ellen he gained a very large step family. Frank Giarrizzi, JR. (Karla), Naples, Fla., Marybeth Fleck (Doug), Langhorne, Pa., Paula Bridge (Wink), Langhorne, Pa., Lisa Banach a(Paul), State College, Pa. Along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews as well. So many friends' children loved him and called him their "Uncle Roy."
At the time of his homegoing to Jesus, Roy was being cared for at home, by a team of compassionate nurses, aides and social workers. From Tidewell Hospice we thank: Caitlin Gunnells, Amanda Trindade, Lauren Elias, Thomas Hicks, Chaplain Irving Moody, Charlene Williams, Tina McCarthy, Jennifer Budd and Carmen Davis, Clinical Director. We acknowledge the entire Port Charlotte Home Team. You have all been amazing. Robin Shenkman from Nurse on Call Home Health Care was Roy's first caregiver and exceptional. Most importantly, we thank, with all our hearts, Mrs. Pam Seybold, R.N., who was instrumental in Roy's care during his last weeks, with her compassion and personal attention to Roy and Mom's needs as well. What a loving, beautiful person, friend and neighbor.
Our deep thanks also go to Stephen and Delores Govern, who were by Roy's side and available for all his emergency visits to the hospital, the delicious meals (from many neighbors too) and the warm love for Roy and Mom as they were friends from Pa., who became neighbors in Port Charlotte, as well. And to dear Doris Ward, their immediate next-door neighbor, who shared her life, laughs, love and home to Roy and Mary Ellen and all of our family. We are extremely grateful for the entire Lakeshore Village Community who were instrumental in caring for Roy, Mom and our family. We thank you with our whole hearts.
Interment and services will be private; however, Mom will celebrate Roy's life later in the Fall when it will be a joy and relief to be with one another again.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Michelle M. Milazzo, Licensed Funeral Director and Certified Funeral Celebrant, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (941-639-1171).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 3, 2020.