Ruby Lee Hirst Galehouse
Ruby Lee Hirst Galehouse,

February 26, 1947-August 31, 2020

"Ruby" formerly of Arlington, Va., passed away peacefully in her North Port, Fla., home surrounded by her family. Ruby was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ruby's unconditional love, sense of humor and presence will be missed tremendously by many. Ruby was preceded in death by; parents Herbert (Eleanor) Hirst, son William Jones, granddaughter Shannon Grimsley. Ruby is survived by her Husband, Brother Julian (Alma-Sue) Hirst and Sister Elizabeth Baker. Daughter's Lorraine (Raymond) Renaud, Sandra Jones (Shea Wolf), Son James (Rebecca) Jones. Grandchildren; Dawn Grimsley, Sierra Jones, Thomas Joyce, Timothy Joyce. Great-grandchildren Marcus Platt Jr. and Kaliahna Joyce and many nieces/nephews. Private Memorial Service

In lieu of flowers

Please send donations In Memory of Ruby Galehouse to: Tidewell Hospice 1144 Veronica St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
