Rudolph M. (Pete) Wells, 96, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away September 5, 2019.
He was born in Peekskill, NY July 19, 1923 to the late Rudolph Wells and Florence Booth Wells.
Rudy was a former member of the CORDTS Hose, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and usher for over 50 years, Quartermaster of Kingston Indians Drum and Bugler Corp, all in Kingston, NY. He was the bus driver for the Corp and maintained the bus.
He was an army veteran of WWII 60th Combat Engineers; 35th Infantry Division serving in the European Campaign. He enlisted February 8, 1943 and honorable discharged November 4, 1945 with the rank of Technician Fifth Grade.
He is survived by his wife Mary Alice nee, Murphy of 69 years. They were married November 25th, 1950 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He is also survived by his children; Peter Michael Wells, Maureen Ann Wells Antaya and; brother, Robert Wells, sisters; Martha (Peg) Harrington Betty Ellsworth and Shirley Culjak; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in death by his brothers; Walter, Leroy, Bernard, and stepfather Leroy.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9th from 11am to 12:30pm at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A committal service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, FL 34241.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.