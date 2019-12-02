|
|
Ruf, Alberta M.
Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Alberta spent much of her life raising her family in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota and, later in life, enjoyed many years living in their home in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was a loving wife to her husband, Clarence (C.J.) Ruf, for 66 years; a caring mother to her four children, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law; awesome grandmother to her four grandchildren; and great-grandmother to two great-grandsons. A special thanks to all who lovingly cared for Alberta at the Maranatha Long Term Care Center in Brooklyn Center and Optage Hospice.